A firefighter bravely rescued a homeowner from a burning house on Whiskey Creek Drive.

Neighbors reported that a furnace sparked the blaze.

Battalion Chief Nick Fischer of the Iona McGregor Fire District responded to the call and decided to enter the duplex alone to save the trapped resident.

Chief Fischer carried the homeowner, Kurt Meyering, out of the burning home before fire crews arrived to extinguish the flames.

Fischer described the situation as being in the “right place at the right time,” noting the quick notification and his proximity to the scene.

“The stars kind of aligned. It was a quick notification,” said Fischer. “I was right down the road, and I had the capability to push in and find them.”

The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, Meyering is staying at a local hotel and is reported to be doing okay.