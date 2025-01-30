Exclusive: Venice mom mourns son lost on American Eagle flight

WINK News
Outdoor dining is a hot commodity for restaurants, especially this time of year.
Obenson Blanc, a state champion wrestler at Lely High School, is in his second season as the head wrestling coach at North Dakota State.
A tragic plane crash en route to Washington D.C. has left a Southwest Florida mother grieving the loss of her son.
Glades County School District unveiled its brand new school buses to the public, and they are trading in gas pumps for charging stations.
Our Commitment to Innovative Storytelling and Journalistic Integrity At WINK News, we’re dedicated to bringing our audience stories that matter, in formats that are both engaging and accessible across all platforms. To uphold this commitment, we’ve integrated Collaborator AI for Newsrooms, a state-of-the-art AI journalism tool, into our newsroom. Collaborator AI for Newsrooms is not […]
The company plans to cut the ribbon on its new, $20 million, 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and headquarters Feb. 4.
A six-story condominium featuring 12 spacious, resort-style homes passed its final approval and can now move ahead with construction on the site of the former Bahama Club on Naples’ Miracle Mile.
The City of Punta Gorda is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, effective immediately, for all residents and businesses in the city’s utility service area, both inside and outside the city limits.
An Okeechobee man has been arrested after allegedly failing to appear for trial on child sex abuse charges.
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife confirmed the cause of death for eaglets E24 and E25 was Avian Flu, also known as Bird Flu.
The deadly crash involving an American Airlines Commercial Flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter is impacting flights at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion in Palm Beach.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a 55-acre prescribed burn is planned for Thursday along the Yucapen Creek.
The owners of two Immokalee agriculture businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the government out of millions of dollars.
Egg prices continue to soar, causing many Southwest Florida residents to rethink their breakfast choices.
A tragic plane crash en route to Washington D.C. has left a Southwest Florida mother grieving the loss of her son.
Christina Stovall, who resides in Venice part-time with her husband, shared her story exclusively with WINK News.
Her son, Mikey Stovall, was aboard American Eagle Flight 5342, which crashed with a military helicopter before plunging into the Potomac River while en route to Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.
Sixty-four people on board the plane and three people in the Black Hawk helicopter all died at the scene. There were no survivors.
Christina Stovall described her son as an amazing father, friend and son.
“There was seven wonderful guys there,” said Christina Stovall. “Mikey did not have one enemy. If you see pictures of him, which I’m sure I’m going to post on there, he was the life of the party. He loved everybody. He didn’t see color, he didn’t see anything. He’s the happiest person. He saw good in everybody, almost to a fault.”
Her son had been on his annual trip to Wichita, Kansas, to hunt duck and pheasant with friends. Tragically, this would be his last flight.
Stovall and her husband are now making their way back to Virginia to be with more family members as they remember Mikey Stovall.
He was not alone on the ill-fated flight; several of his friends were also on board.
*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WINK News uses A.I.*