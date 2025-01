The Bubble Room on Captiva Island is inching closer to a grand reopening.

The iconic restaurant, known for its unique decor and delicious cakes, has finally regained power after being in the dark since Hurricane Ian.

Rachel Peach, the general manager of The Bubble Room, described the reopening process as challenging.

“It was a really rough process,” said Peach. “It was extremely hot out. We were in hazmat suits with respirators on during part of it.”

Despite the difficulties, Peach is eagerly anticipating the reopening.

“We’ve learned determination, that I have no stress level now I can bring it on. I’ve been hit with everything over the past two and a half years,” said Peach.

The team is now pushing hard towards the finish line.

“We’re capable of almost anything at this point. I mean, we’ve all put our blood, sweat and tears into rebuilding this restaurant back to how it was,” said Peach. “Honestly, it would have been at points easier to give up. But we owe it to our staff, to our guests, to bring it back to what it was before.”

Peach also credited the staff and contractors who have been instrumental in the rebuilding efforts.

“They’ve been staying in trailers on property Monday through Friday and going home to their families on the weekends,” said Peach.

The bubble room hopes to open sometime between the beginning of March and the end of April.

