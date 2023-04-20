Edison Awards spotlights rising Black innovators, inventors

The Edison Awards, an annual celebration of innovation and technology, aims to make Fort Myers the Cooperstown of Innovation, said Executive Director Frank Bonafilia.

It’s also becoming a showcase, networking opportunity and idea accelerator for the Black business community through the Lewis Latimer Fellowship. Bonafilia co-founded the fellowship with Jon Cropper, managing partner and founder of Futurlogic. He has assisted marketing international brands including Sony, Starbucks, Telefonica, Jaguar and AT&T among others.

More than 100 leaders from companies from 23 countries will descend upon Fort Myers for tonight’s black-tie awards ceremony at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.