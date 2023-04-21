Multifamily units near Collier Boulevard, I-75 approved by planning commission

Collier County Planning Commission approved amending the planned Collier Boulevard Commerce Center to allow for multifamily dwelling units. The area is at the northwest quadrant of the Collier Boulevard and Interstate 75 interchange in the eastern part of the county near Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the under construction Great Wolf Lodge.

Situated in Collier County Activity Center No. 9, the land was approved to be a commerce center in 2001, resulting in the approval of 433 yet-to-be-built residential units on the western 43 acres of the property. The eastern parcel, which currently allows for 240,000 square feet of retail on 25 acres, is what Benderson Development is seeking to amend to allow 16 multifamily units per acre. The two parcels have two different owners.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.