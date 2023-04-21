Music Walk in downtown Fort Myers, coinciding with Donald Trump visit

On Friday night, Music Walk will take over the streets of downtown Fort Myers at the same time as former President Donald Trump’s visit.

Below is a map of where different groups will be performing downtown from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Map of April Music Walk in downtown Fort Myers, Friday, April 21, 2023. Courtesy of the City of Fort Myers

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Main Street will be shut down between Hendry Street and Monroe Street at around 4 p.m. Monroe Street is shut down between Main Street and Edwards Drive, and Edwards Drive is shut down between Monroe Street and Hendry Street.