Suspect masturbates while looking at young girl going to school in Golden Gate

Sketch of suspect. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man was reportedly seen masturbating while pulling up near and looking at a young girl on her way to school in Golden Gate Tuesday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near Tropicana Boulevard and 30th Place Southwest intersection.

The victim said the suspect didn’t try to get the girl inside his car.

The suspect is described as having blonde hair and light blue eyes in his early 20s. He wore a gray t-shirt and drove a gray and silver two-door sedan with a black top.

After the victim saw the suspect, he quickly drove away from the area.

Deputies will conduct extra patrols in the area.

Call 239-252-9300 if you have any information or recognize the sketch of the suspect. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.