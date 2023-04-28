Cape Coral handyman accused of taking money without repairing homes

Robert Allen Doerr Jr, 38. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral handyman was arrested Wednesday after police say multiple people paid him to repair Hurricane Ian’s damage to their homes and he never completed the work.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Robert Allen Doerr Jr., 34, owned DBA Precision Painting Pros Corporation. An investigation revealed that numerous victims reported Doerr did not complete the work he was paid to perform at their homes.

Doerr also never returned thousands of dollars paid to him after the work was never completed. Victims reported they found Doerr on Facebook, where he agreed to perform repairs at their homes damaged Ian.

Doerr faces charges of scheming to defraud (aggregate value over $20,000), grand theft (aggregate value over $20,000), exploitation of an elderly person, and unlawful filing of documents, records.