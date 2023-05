Crews responding to fire. CREDIT: LEHIGH ACRES FIRE CONTROL AND RESCUE DISTRICT

On Tuesday, crews from the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a brush fire in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, crews responded to the brush fire at 3100 18th Street West shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Crews at the scene of the Lehigh Acres brush fire. CREDIT: LEHIGH ACRES FIRE CONTROL AND RESCUE DISTRICT

Crews put the fire out, and the cause is under investigation.