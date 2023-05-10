New medical, retail development proposed on 4-acre site in Estero

A public information meeting for a development order of a 4.2-acre site called Estero 4.2 was held at the Estero’s Planning, Zoning and Design board meeting Wednesday. The site is at 19950 S. Tamiami Trail, across U.S. 41 from Walmart and north of Cayo de Estero Shoppes.

The project consists of two nonresidential buildings, including a 4,000-square-foot Heartland Dental office and an 18,000-square-foot commercial shell building, which has no confirmed tenants.

The property, owned by Todd Eichelberger, is zoned for commercial-planned development and is approved for 41,000 square feet of retail use.

