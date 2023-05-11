Truck crashes into Cape Coral home

A new video of a sudden and dangerous crash in Cape Coral surfaced, showing a tow truck flying off Chiquita Boulevard and crashing into a family’s home on Southwest 12th Terrace.

Luckily enough, the family wasn’t inside during the crash. But, as a result of the crash, they don’t have a home.

The driver’s father explained his son lost control of the car because of a medical episode and lost consciousness behind the wheel. Nevertheless, that Cape Coral home is where Glenda Prieto and her husband live with their 7-year-old daughter. The driver told WINK News later that evening, after the crash, he returned to their home and apologized.

Danger can come out of anywhere in a split second.

“I think I’m still in shock. Like, I’m still trying to process everything that happened,” Glenda said.

The tow truck veered East over the median through the neighbor’s front lawn and violently crashed into Glenda and her family’s home.

“Not only was there a lot of damage in the hallway, there was damage from the hallway that made it into their bedroom. Their washed and dryer crashed through the wall… into their master bedroom,” WINK News reporter Michael Hudak said.

But the man driving the truck is alright.

“He’s okay, though. He had, like, a health episode. But he’s fine. He came by last night to apologize,” Glenda said.

But after everything began to sink in, Glenda, her family, and her home have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

“I don’t want to live here anymore. I’m scared,” Glenda said. “I can’t take it anymore! I’m done! It’s not safe!”

Glenda said she was done because this wasn’t the first time a car had crashed into her home. On a rainy day just a few years ago, a car swerved and hit the side of the house. They aren’t sure where they’ll live next.

The Cape Coral Fire Department and Red Cross are helping them find a new home.