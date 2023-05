Suspects for stealing $1,700. CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

On May 5, two suspects stole over $1,700 worth of Versace sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at 10801 Corkscrew Road in Estero.

If you can identify the suspect pictured above, submit tips to SWFL Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit their website. A cash reward may be offered.