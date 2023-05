The approximate area of a deadly truck crash into a pond in Charlotte Harbor, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

One person is dead after a truck was driven into a pond near a Charlotte Harbor apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s incident map, the incident happened near the Charleston Cay apartment complex. The occupant of the truck was seriously injured and received medical treatment after the crash, only to be declared dead later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.