A.I. software improving safety for emergencies like Ian in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is giving WINK News a look at the new way they evaluate after Hurricane Ian. This technology is helping the sheriff’s office prepare for the dangers that southwest Florida may face.

As hurricane Ian pounded into Florida, the number of people pounding 911 soared. Michael Martin, CEO of Rapid SOS, shares, “Category five storm 150 mile an hour winds, 13 plus foot storm surge, and we saw in the region, a 3,000% spike in 911 traffic.”

Martin says that even the best response systems in the world can’t handle that kind of crash. That’s where his software comes in.

Hurricane Ian damage. (Credit: WINK News)

“We can actually still digitally transmit the location, name, contact information, health profile, even things like video feeds directly into the hands of 911 and first responders, even if that legacy infrastructure were to fail.” Martin says.

Rapid SOS is an intelligent safety platform that links over 500 million devices, apps, and sensors to various responders and agencies. The Collier county sheriff’s office is one of them.

Kevin Rambosk, Collier county sheriff, says the following. “If you combine the incoming 911 request, with the ability to geo locate, that enables us to respond much more quickly, much more efficiently than we’ve ever been able to before.”

Rambosk says that his office will use the data collected from Ian to prepare for the next hurricane, “We’ll be flexible enough to put more people in different parts of the community…and do all that based on what we saw in the last time using the data points that we now have on a heat map that we can look at.”

The sheriff agrees that Rapid SOS will also help his team prepare for unpredictable situations, like school shootings. The new software promises a safer future for Collier county.