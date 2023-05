Photo via CBS News.

A suspicious death is being investigated by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Golden Gate Estates early Wednesday evening.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the suspicious death occurred in around 16th Street NE and 16th Avenue NE.

There is reportedly no danger to the public, and all parties have been accounted for.

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.