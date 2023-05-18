Woman hospitalized after crashing into power pole in Englewood East

The approximate site of a crash off Willmington Boulevard that left a woman seriously injured, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

On Wednesday night, a woman was hospitalized after crashing an SUV into a power pole off Willmington Boulevard in Englewood East.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old Englewood woman was traveling north on Willmington Boulevard, approaching Coliseum Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. She veered off the roadway right and collided with a telephone pole on the north shoulder.

The SUV continued north and collided with a fence on private property. The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Electrical power was out in the area for an extended time due to the downed power pole.