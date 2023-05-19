Hot, humid Friday with isolated rain chances

High temperatures will climb to the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies. It will feel muggy throughout the day, with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Isolated rain chances will begin forming around lunchtime. These will be mainly focused inland and east of the interstate. A few stray showers will dot the coast. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will subside after dark.

Boaters can expect a pleasant day on the water. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected.