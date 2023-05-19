Poll: Should Florida schools be allowed to look through students’ phones?

Smartphone. FILE: CBS

The School District of Lee County is revamping its student code of conduct for the 2023-2024 school year. This is in the draft, which will be reviewed at next Wednesday’s meeting:

“School personnel may conduct a search of a student, a student’s possessions, a student’s locker or any other storage area on school property, including cell phones and other electronic devices, without a warrant when school personnel have reasonable suspicion that illegal, prohibited, harmful items or substances or stolen property may be concealed on a student’s person or in a storage area (Section1006.09(9), Florida Statutes).”

What is your opinion on the legality of a school district searching students’ phones? Would you be willing to sign the code of conduct if it includes such a rule?