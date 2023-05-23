Unknown man accused of credit card fraud at Fort Myers Best Buy

A man suspected of credit card fraud at Best Buy in south Fort Myers, May 17 and 18, 2023. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Deputies are seeking a man said to have used a stolen ID to access a victim’s credit card at Best Buy in South Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the Best Buy at 5019 S. Cleveland Ave. on May 17 and 18 with $5,656 worth of electronics: two MacBooks and two cell phones.

The suspect used the victim’s ID to gain access to their Best Buy credit card, said deputies.

If you can identify the man, leave an anonymous tip with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. A cash reward is possible.