NCH receives third $20M donation for new heart and stroke institute

Naples Community Hospital received a $20 million donation from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for the health care system’s five-story cardiovascular institute. The $200 million facility, planned to replace the existing three-story Telford building, just south of the Downtown Baker Hospital building, will house all of NCH’s vascular-related specialties, such as heart care, stroke and peripheral vascular disease.

NCH will name the building the R.M. Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center.

