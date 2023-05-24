WINK News

NCH receives third $20M donation for new heart and stroke institute

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Naples Community Hospital received a $20 million donation from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for the health care system’s five-story cardiovascular institute. The $200 million facility, planned to replace the existing three-story Telford building, just south of the Downtown Baker Hospital building, will house all of NCH’s vascular-related specialties, such as heart care, stroke and peripheral vascular disease.  

NCH will name the building the R.M. Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center.  

