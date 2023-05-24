Viral video of shark in Cape Coral waters shocks locals

A video of a shark swimming in Cape Coral’s Bimini Basin is leaving locals wondering what kind of shark they saw lurking in the waters.

Once Mark Kinney saw the predator’s dorsal fin peaking out of the water, Tuesday night, he knew it didn’t belong to a dolphin.

“We thought we’d seen a dolphin, and turns out, it wasn’t swimming like a dolphin,” Kinney said.

A regular visitor of the Basin, Kinney thought he’d seen something but didn’t expect it to be a shark.

“We probably could’ve touched it if we wanted to, but of course, we didn’t,” Kinney said. “It was going away from the dock, turn right around and back towards us. His fin was high out of the water, you know, and we did see the tail come out of the water too. At one time, I thought there were two sharks.”

Kinney told WINK News the shark kept circling the area for about 40 minutes. FGCU Marine and Earth Science Professor Harry Maisch, saw the video and believes it was a bull shark.

“In Florida, sharks are all over. The Caloosahatchee River is an estuary system. Tons of bull sharks have been reported there before, including juveniles,” Maisch said.

The video quickly became Kinney’s claim to fame.

“Everybody knows about it here now. You know, I’m famous,” Kinney said.

Kinney said this was the first time he saw a shark swimming in that area, but he will be back out on the water Wednesday night.