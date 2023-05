White Claw hard seltzer. CBS file photo

A Port Charlotte High School teacher is on paid administrative leave and under investigation after a picture of a White Claw can in his classroom began to circulate online.

According to the Charlotte County School District, the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom when the picture of the hard seltzer came to light.

His return depends on the outcome of the district’s investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.