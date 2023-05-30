Rocket Fizz vintage candy, soda store opens at Miromar Outlets in Estero

Patrick Flynn left behind a career in health care billing to try something new, exciting and – in this case – sweet.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, a new store specializing in candy, craft sodas and retro-style signs, opened in Miromar Outlets in Estero in unit 128.

“My wife and I had been in a health care finance career for 30-something years,” Flynn said. “We really wanted to try something that was fun and really different than the hospital business.”

