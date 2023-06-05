Port Charlotte man hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-75

The approximate site of a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Manatee County, Monday, June 5, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A Port Charlotte man is in serious condition after a wrong-way driver collided with him on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man from Palm Harbor was driving a BMW sedan north in the southbound travel lanes of I-75, near Mile Marker 227, around 1:15 a.m. Monday. A 70-year-old man from Port Charlotte was driving his Chevrolet SUV south on I-75, south of Mile Marker 227.

The BMW collided head-on with the Chevrolet. Both drivers and the Chevy’s passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

A DUI investigation is ongoing, with charges pending.