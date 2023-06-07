Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 7

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

Devoun Harris Jr., 19, is wanted in Lee County after authorities said he brought a gun onto a school campus.

He spent almost 10 months in lock-up after a student saw the weapon and alerted administrators, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Harris has previous arrests for burglary and grand theft and battery by strangulation.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities said he has violent tendencies.

He was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres. He will be held without bond once arrested, according to Crime Stoppers.

Garrett Koski, 38, is wanted in Collier County after authorities said he violated state probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Koski spent a year in prison following his aggravated assault arrest, according to Crime Stoppers. Koski also has past arrests for grand theft, dealing in stolen property and resisting officers.

Detectives think he could be staying in East Naples or North Naples; Koski has been known to work as a self-employed boat mechanic.

He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has been on the lam since mid-April.

Melvin Santana, 28, is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for leaving a crash with serious injuries. Santana is also accused of reckless driving after he and another driver decided to road race.

Santana allegedly plowed through an intersection during a red light and crashed into a van, sending its driver and passenger to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Crime Stoppers.

He is accused of fleeing from the crash. Authorities said he was jailed for eight months after his capture and later placed on probation, which he violated.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is known to use the alias “Chico.”

He will be held without bond after his arrest.

