You can go license-free freshwater fishing this weekend in Florida

Credit: WINK News

This weekend, you can go license-free freshwater fishing in Florida.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, all other bag limits, season and size restrictions still apply over the license-free freshwater fishing weekend, that lasts from Saturday through Sunday.

“Florida’s freshwater fisheries comprise of 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs, and approximately 12,000 miles of fishable rivers, streams and canals– with no closed seasons,” FWC’s website says.

Going fishing in the “Fishing Capital of the World,” FWC said in a Facebook post, is a great way to try a new hobby or to get outside and enjoy the Florida wilderness.

