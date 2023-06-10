Caught on camera: mother, 5 children saved from car crash

mom and five kids saved from crash by samaritans CREDIT hillsborough county sheriff’s office

A family was rescued from a rollover crash, and the frightening aftermath was caught on body camera video by a responding sergeant.

Five children and their mother were inside the crashed vehicle.

“I can’t unbuckle it,” one of the children said, trying to get out, after deputies arrived on the scene.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, good Samaritans who witnessed the family’s minivan crash immediately responded.

The minivan was on its side and on a steep embankment, in danger of rolling down the hill.

When the sergeant arrived on the scene, two of the five children in the van had already been rescued. The Samaritans had pulled the kids out of the sunroof, and the responding deputy helped a child tangled a child seat.

Everyone is expected to be OK.