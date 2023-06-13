Cape Coral sex offender gets life in prison for assaulting child

Guillermo Garcia Hembree (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A 43-year-old Cape Coral man will spend life in prison for sexually assaulting a child under 12 years old.

Guillermo Garcia Hembree was found guilty following a 4-day trial in Lee County, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Garcia Hembree was arrested in March of 2021 after a young child told an adult about past occurred crimes committed by Garcia Hembree.

Garcia Hembree was already a convicted sex offender for a crime that occurred in Georgia in 2005, the State Attorney’s Office said.