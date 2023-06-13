City of Punta Gorda steps in to help senior community without water

A 55 plus community now has water after not having it for days, thanks to the city of Punta Gorda, who stepped in to help.

The Shell Creek RV resort is not technically in the city of Punta Gorda or serviced by city utilities, but when the city learned about the struggles residents were enduring, it went out to lend a hand.

The utilities department has temporarily set up a water distribution point across the street so neighbors can fill up their water jugs for basic needs.

Sun Outdoors is the company that owns Shell Creek. Heather Taylor, Regional Vice President of Operations and Sales for the company, said the water was turned back on at 8pm Monday night and was caused by a technical issue in the system, which is being resolved.

“We’re following all proper protocols and have issued a boil water notice until the samples clear,” Taylor said.

But residents still aren’t happy.

“It’s just it’s the same old, same old, everything is good, everything is fixed, and nothing is good, and nothing is fixed,” Craig Johnson, Shell Creek resident. “You know, like Kelly had said, it’s a band aid, but kind of without a band aid.”

To them, this is a recurring issue.

“It’s a cycle that keeps happening and happening and happening to the point where we’re always on a water boil,” said Kelly Bradley Shell Creek resident. “Currently, we cannot drink the water they’re giving us currently, we can’t use wash dishes with it. Or brush your teeth.”

Original story: Residents go 3 days without clean water at a Punta Gorda community