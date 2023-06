Credit WINK News.

A deadly crash occurred in south Fort Myers on Goldwood Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Goldenwood Drive, off Daniels Parkway.

It’s unclear how many people died as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m.

There is no roadblock at the scene.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.