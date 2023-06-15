Hurricane Ian claims still unpaid? Help’s on the way!

Different people. Similar stories. Many people still suffer from an Ian hangover.

“It’s just a nightmare,” said one homeowner.

“We ask and they would tell us well we’ll give you a call in a couple of weeks. Nobody would call in a couple of weeks,” added another person.

A third said, “If I didn’t have high blood pressure before I probably have, you know, definitely have it now.”

Cape Coral resident Randy Landers knows the struggle all too well. “I didn’t get anything,” he added.

And, as people battle their homeowners insurance companies to get repairs, they are also asked to pay more to protect their property. “I think that if you’re if you’re increasing for citizens, almost guaranteed you’re going to be increasing for everyone else,” stated a Monroe County homeowner.

Now, Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute told WINK News Consumer Investigator Andryanna Sheppard Floridians are taking another hit.

Friedlander added, “Market conditions are still very precarious here in Florida. The problem is, the Florida private insurance market was in such a altered state before the legislation was passed. It takes a long time to clean that up.”

Damage from Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

Despite numerous new laws to help stabilize the market and bring more companies to Florida, Farmers has placed a moratorium on writing new business in the state.

Farmers released a statement – “With catastrophe costs at historically high levels and reconstruction costs continuing to climb, we implemented a pause on writing new homeowners policies to more effectively manage our risk exposure.”

And, WINK News has been told American International Group, AIG, will no longer write private flood insurance in Florida’s coastal counties. AIG has not responded to a request for additional information.

Friedlander said you don’t have anything to worry about if you’re currently a policyholder, “It does not impact your existing coverage, your policy is still in place. Your claims are still being processed, and has no direct impact on current policyholders. This is only related to new business new policies.”

Fifteen home insurers have stopped writing new business in Florida since January of 2022.

While on Marco Island Thursday, State CFO Jimmy Patronis said he’s working to improve the insurance market here in Southwest Florida. He’s also bringing more help to those of you with outstanding claims from Ian in the form of insurance villages.

“It’s so much more effective sitting across from another human being trying to close your claim. If you have an open claim, if you have a closed claim, if you have questions, if you want a check, you want to show up to our insurance village,” said Patronis.

Locations:

Ft. Myers

Tuesday, June 27th

Florida Southwestern State College

8099 College Parkway, AA177

Fort Myers

Punta Gorda

Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor Street

Punta Gorda

The insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Companies participating:

Allstate/Castle Key (Fort Myers only)

American Integrity

Citizens

FEMA/NFIP (Flood)

FL Peninsula/Edison

FrontLine/First Protective

Heritage

Homeowners Choice/TyTap

Progressive/ASI

SafePoint

State Farm

Tower Hill

Universal P&C

What to bring: