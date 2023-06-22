Cancer-causing chemicals emitted from Fort Myers plant

Cancer-causing chemicals from pollution in Fort Myers could put you more at risk.

The Lee Sars American Contract Systems plant is causing pollution near several other businesses, neighborhoods and a school.

The facility has been running since 2011. It uses ethylene oxide — or ETO, used to sterilize medical equipment.

According to EPA, cancers such as non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, leukemia and breast cancer are linked to ETO. There’s also evidence linking long-term exposure to reproductive health problems.

Scientists discovered how toxic ETO is in 2016. People learned this week that they’re breathing in that toxic air.

A Zoom meeting has been held by experts with the environmental protection agency. Scientists determined people living near the plant could have an increased lifetime risk of cancer.

“I think that the fact that everyone in the community is concerned is justified,” David Larson said, a parent who lives nearby.

Larson listened in on Zoom. He felt like he was sucker-punched when he found out he and his kids are breathing in ETO every day.

Map of ETO exposure CREDIT EPA

The bright orange spot is where the Lee Sars American Contract Systems plant is located.

The Page Park neighborhood, Evangelical Christian School and Hideaway Country Club are located nearby.

As the orange gets lighter, then turns blue, that indicates the cancer risk is lower.

“II think people feel like a little bit of, you know, left hook out of nowhere. Where it’s like, ‘Oh, man, I didn’t know it existed.’ Oh, and now all of a sudden, you want public comment,” Larson said.

During the Zoom call, the EPA proposed new health protections to reduce emissions of ETO. They talked about additional emission control monitoring and added protection for workers exposed to the gas.

The facility will not be shut down by the federal government. The EPA says it’s working with Lee Sars and American Contract Systems to find ways voluntarily implement emission controls.

The EPA says single-day exposure does not pose an immediate threat. Long-term exposure increases the risk.

Visit regulation.gov for submitting comments. Email eto@epa.gov to ask questions.