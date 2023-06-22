Neighbors push to buy golf course in Cape Coral together

Neighbors want to pay out of their own pocket to buy a golf course after plans to develop the area fell through.

The plan to turn Hunter’s Run Golf Course in Cape Coral into apartments is no longer happening. Nevertheless, the owner still wants to sell the land.

For Terri Duddly, her backyard is a golf course that looks like a lush, green, wide open space surrounded by Nature.

“This was one of the reasons that we bought this house,” Dudley said.

Hunter’s Run Golf Course has been a reason to move into the Cape Coral neighborhood. One developer tried to buy the golf course and turn it into apartments and failed. Since that happened, neighbors are planning to step up.

Golf course in Cape Coral. CREDIT: WINK News

“We started collaborating with the ownership of the golf course to come up with a framework for a potential contract that would allow us to do so. And our ultimate goal is to be able to purchase the golf course as a shared ownership community group,” Cape Coral resident Charlie Pease said.

Pease has been outspoken against the rezoning of Hunter’s run since he first heard of plans to develop it. Now that the ball is in their court, he said he’s got more organizing to do. Dudley can’t wait to see what he comes up with.

“Obviously, we’re interested in seeing that happen. But we also want to see the proposal that is going to come forth based on that,” Dudley said.

“And so now, for lack of a better way of putting it, it’s, it’s, it’s going to be time for all of us, including myself, to put our money where our mouth is and come up with a deal that makes financial sense,” Pease said.

Due to the current nature of the business, Pease was unable to talk more specifically about the potential contract details.

The group of neighbors trying to buy the golf course didn’t say how much money they need to raise to accomplish that.