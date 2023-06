Cape Coral City Hall. CREDIT: WINK News

The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will be open by appointment only starting Monday.

According to the City of Cape Coral, appointments made through the QLess virtual line system, will be scheduled in 30-minute time slots. As of Monday, the city will not accept walk-ins.

Click here to apply for permits.

Permits will not be immediately issued at the permitting counter, and the last appointment will be at 3 p.m.