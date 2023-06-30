Man ran onto I-75 during traffic stop; arrested

A 26-year-old man is in custody for drug related charges, but before he was arrested Thursday, he ran onto Interstate 75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox for speeding.

Once stopped, the driver was identified as Osmel Lazaro Machado Blanco, from Miami.

As the traffic stop continued, Machado Blanco attempted to flee on foot by running onto the eastbound I-75 travel lanes.

Troopers apprehended Machado Blanco and continued the traffic stop. In his car, they discovered two stolen catalytic converters on the rear passenger floorboard, a power drill, crystal methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Machado Blanco was arrested and booked him into the Collier County Jail.

His charges: