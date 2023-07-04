WINK News

Watch Now

Child airlifted following dog attack in North Port

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

A 6-year-old is in the hospital after the family dog bit them in their home, according to North Port Police.

North Port Police said a medical helicopter flew the child to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The North Port Police Department and Animal Services responded to the scene on Badger Lane, around 10:30, Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not released any further information.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.