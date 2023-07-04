Child airlifted following dog attack in North Port

A 6-year-old is in the hospital after the family dog bit them in their home, according to North Port Police.

North Port Police said a medical helicopter flew the child to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The North Port Police Department and Animal Services responded to the scene on Badger Lane, around 10:30, Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not released any further information.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.