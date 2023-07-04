Military Heritage Museum & more Charlotte County July 4 events

People in Charlotte County are out celebrating the Fourth of July and have several fun events planned, including a swim across Charlotte Harbor.

The holiday serves as an annual reminder of where our country came from and to remember the troops fighting for our freedom.

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda celebrates Family Fun Day on Independence Day.

One of the fun activities at the museum is the virtual reality flight simulator. It gives guests the experience of flying and landing an airplane.

WINK News spoke with Gary Butler, the executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, about the events going on for July 4.

“The museum was designed to honor all those who have served, especially our veterans that are with us today, so the museum utilizes our veterans to help tell the stories from back in the Revolutionary War to today,” said Butler, “so the Fourth of July has special meaning to those who have served our nation through the military, and we try to connect the dots with the visitors so as to not forget it’s not just about the fireworks, it’s really about those who have sacrificed themselves in order for our country to be free.”