Naples teen golfer hits double-eagle at Pelican Sound Golf course

Caraline Hartfield, a rising sophomore at the Village School in Naples, joined the double-eagle club before turning 15.

Hartfield hit her first hole-in-one on a par three when she was 12. Then, back in May, she hit her double eagle on a par four hole at Pelican Sound.

“I just hit it over the trees and like by the houses and well. And like it sounded pretty good whenever I hit it. And I was kind of like shocked by it. I was like, Oh! That was actually pretty good,” said Hartfield.

Caraline Hartfield posing after her double eagle. CREDIT: BRAD HARTFIELD

A bit of an undersell, considering her shot turned out to be historic. After trying to find the ball for ten confusing minutes, she found it. Stepping onto the green, Hartfield peeked down the hole, and astonishingly there her ball was waiting for her all along.

“It had me speechless for sure. Like I don’t know what emotions I was feeling. I was feeling like all of them,” said Hartfield.

Since the double-eagle was on a par four, it was simultaneously a hole-in-one. That means Hartfield has two hole-in-ones on her resume.

“It did feel different because, obviously, this is on a par four. My first one was on a par three. So it’s just crazy to look back and think about it,” said Hartfield.

Caraline Hartfield lining up her shot. CREDIT: WINK News

“This is something that’s probably never going to go away, which is a good thing. These are the memories that we like that stick around,” said Caraline’s father, Brad Hartfield.

Hartfield joins Brad in the double-eagle club. Brad is also his daughter’s coach at the Village School in Naples.

“I know how rare the feat is and to have my daughter do it, never thought in a million years that would happen,” said Brad.

“I still remember standing on the green and I was like I’m going to beat you,” said Hartfield.

She’s not only shooting to surpass her dad in hole-in-ones, but she’s also working to make her dream of playing professionally come true.