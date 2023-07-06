Dump truck consumed by flames near Lehigh Acres homes

Firefighters have not been able to give a cause for a fire that consumed a dump truck near homes on Ajaz Street in Lehigh Acres.
According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the front cab of a single-axle dump truck was engulfed in flames that spread to nearby brush when crews arrived around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.
The fire was quickly contained and extinguished before it could spread to the homes nearby.
A fire marshal and an investigator from the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives investigated the fire.
No injuries were reported.