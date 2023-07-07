Friday’s Furry Friends: Juniper, Chloe

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs (and many cats) in its shelter, all in need of loving homes.

Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs and cats that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dog:

Juniper is an 8-year-old husky mix. She came in as a transfer from Glades County Animal Services.

Juniper was an obvious neglect case and is only 25 pounds now; she should be between 35 and 40 pounds. She was malnourished and skinny under her beautiful coat.

Even though she has had a rough life, Juniper still is as sweet as can be. She will be a perfect “fur-ever” friend for any family.

Juniper, an 8-year-old husky available for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

We also have Chloe the cat! Chloe is 10 years old, and while she is a sweetheart, Chloe also definitely has some spice to her.

She loves to snuggle and be petted, but she is very low-maintenance.

If that isn’t enough of an incentive, Chloe is also Papa John’s pet of the month, so if you adopt her, you also get a free pizza party.

Chloe, the 10-year-old cat is available for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Photo credit: WINK News.

Chloe has been there for over a year and is being overlooked. She needs a home!

There is an animal for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.