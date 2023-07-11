Blu Jam cafe launching in North Naples

A new cafe in North Naples plans to start serving breakfast and lunch during the first week of August.

Blu Jam is coming this summer to the Uptown Center suite that formerly was Araya Sushi Asian Grill until it closed last fall after operating for more than nine years next to CiCi’s Pizza. That space at 2650 Immokalee Road, just east of Sam’s Club and Airport-Pulling Road, also previously was Dunkin’ Donuts.

The restaurant is co-owned by North Naples residents Taulant Lako and Jon Mane. They chose the name Blu Jam because it’s catchy and sounds fresh, modern and exciting.

