Dog dies tied to a pole in the SWFL heat, Fort Myers owner arrested

A dog tied to a pole and left for dead in the scorching Southwest Florida heat without food, water or shade to shield him from the sun.

Neighbors and Animal Control were left stunned and wondering who would do that to a caring and loving pet dog.

“I hate it. I hate that,” said Miss Annie.

“It don’t make sense to me,” said William Brown, who fed the dog daily.

The pitbull lie lifelessly on the ground after carelessly being left the pitbull outside in the blistering heat.

Brown saw all of it unfold.

“I was like, don’t leave him out there for too long,” said Brown.

LCSO said that the 34-year-old owner of the dog, Jade Green, did not take to heart.

Dog died after getting tied to a pole without food or water. CREDIT: LCSO

“I came back about 12:30, 1:00, and I seen the dog lying on the ground and Animal Control people standing over,” said Brown.

Suddenly, Brown realized the avoidable dire consequences of his simple reminder to Green, fell on deaf ears.

“I walked up to the man and asked him I say ‘I hope he ain’t dead,’ And the guy goes shaking his head. Yes,” said Brown.

Los, the 5-year-old pitbull, was found dead with an external body temperature of 104 degrees. Los also had an internal temperature so high that the LCSO could not detect it.

“It hurt me a bit,” said Brown. “I can’t understand that after all these newscasts they got on the news and the weather about not leaving your animal outside.”

Green was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

For Brown, the arrest is nearly insignificant, because petting his friend won’t ever happen again.

“He’d go ‘Woof!’ And that’s him letting me know that he may be looking for something to eat. So I finally go to store and get him some chips and stuff and come back and give ’em to him,” said Brown. “And that’s how I was. Like I say, I see him go like that. And like I say to put a dent in the program to see the dog like that.”