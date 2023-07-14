Bell Tower cancels upcoming events due to unrelenting heat

Bell Tower decided to call off some upcoming events because of the record-breaking heat in Southwest Florida.

While we are in the thick of the dog days of Summer, our unfortunate four-legged friends can’t go to Yappy Hour at Bell Tower because it’s canceled. Also, an outdoor event scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to the unrelenting heat.

While adults casually enjoy happy hour from time to time, Yappy Hour might be better.

“There is usually 20-25… 30? There’s a lot of dogs, all different sizes, little ones, big ones. Happy ones, some lazy ones,” said Al Dasilva, a Yappy Hour regular.

Two adorable regular guests of Yappy Hour. CREDIT: WINK News

Benny and Henry attend the meet-up at Bell Tower on the second Friday of every month.

“We just love coming here,” said Dasilva.

Little did Benny and Henry know, they were in for some rough news for the next event.

“I know. It’s okay. It’s okay,” said Dasilva.

The extreme heat roasted the event away.

“Usually, we’re battling the rain this time of year, you always take that risk when you have events. But this extreme heat has definitely, you know, created a new hurdle for us if you will, and definitely want to keep everybody safe,” said Shannon Palzer, a Bell Tower marketing manager.

Palzer said this isn’t the only event impacted. Another event called Christmas in July, will look substantially different with all the outdoor activities canceled.

“We were going to have a lot of games and activities outdoors. But again, to keep everybody safe, we canceled all the outdoor activities, but you can still come and shop. Santa will be strolling around and this summer attire and we’ll have the Grinch over at Fleet feet inside. So he’ll stay cool,” said Palzer. “And throughout, they’ll have drinks and light bites that you can enjoy still safely.”

Palzer noted that this is a decision Bell Tower has never had to make before. However, the record-breaking heat has forced Bell Tower into this position.

“It’s really hot out here,” said Dasilva.

“I’ve been down here seven years now and I think this is for sure the hottest I’ve ever felt it,” said Palzer.

Palzer remains hopeful that by next month things will be back to normal, and it’s safe to say Henry and Benny do too.

“I think it’s really too hot for it to have dogs out here today. Hopefully, it gets cooler next month, and we’re back out here with the other dogs barking along,” said Dasilva.

Bell Tower will have Christmas in July sales for the rest of the month with the actual event begining at noon.

As for the next Yappy Hour, as long as the weather cooperates, it’ll be back on the second Sunday in August. All proceeds from Yappy Hour will go to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.