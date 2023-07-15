Cape Coral brush fire burns 8 acres

Cape Coral firefighters along with assistance from the Florida Forestry Srervice battled a brush fire off Durden Parkway Saturday. Witnesses describe a heavy amount of thick, black smoke billowing from the area.

It burned about 8 acres of land according to the Florida Forestry Service.

Cape Coral Police also assisted in the fight by limiting travel on nearby roads.

It sparked around noon as some storms moved through the area. Firefighters quickly contained it.

Friday evening Cape Coral firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Yucca Pens near Chiquita Blvd. and Jacaranda Pkwy.

Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department

The Department said, “Florida Forest Service brought two bulldozers, and the north strike team of brush trucks from around the county assisted. The fire reached around 7-acres and was 100% contained by 10:00 p.m.”