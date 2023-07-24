Former Charlotte County teacher accepts plea deal for hiding student inside her home

Kelly Simpson mug

A former Charlotte County teacher will serve five years probation for interfering with the custody of a minor.

On Thursday, Kelly Simpson pleaded no contest to the charges, according to court papers. She will also have to pay court charges of $916 and serve 100 hours of community service.

Last year, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office discovered Simpson kept a missing 15-year-old boy in her Port Charlotte home while deputies searched the area for days.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Simpson lied about the teen being in her home when he should have been at school.

The report said Simpson knew that the teen had been reported missing and endangered.