Golf course community teams up to preserve golfing land in Bokeelia

Alden Pines Community members are teaming up to buy the golf course and transform it back to its former glory.

For neighbors living along Alden Pines Golf Course, they didn’t want developers to take over the 18-hole course and turn it into new homes, so they’re rallying together to raise enough money to buy the course.

WINK News spoke to Lance Van Auken, the spokesperson for the Golf Preservation Group, about the project.

“We do intend to, you know, put our money where our mouth is, so we’ll maybe own a little square of property at some point,” said Van Auken. “I think the intent is for anybody investing in it to essentially own a piece of the golf course, and it’s really open to anybody who would like to invest.”

Van Auken is also a future investor in the golf course himself.

Golf course at Alden Pines Community. CREDIT: WINK News

Fundraising leader Scott Snyder explained fundraising for the sale is underway, but he isn’t worried.

“I don’t see it not happening, but all the money’s not in the bank yet,” said Snyder.

“Their efforts are going to be widely appreciated pretty much across all of Pine Island because of our resource here as the golf course,” said Alden Pines resident Brandon Reitz. “It’s the only golf course on Pine Island, so it is sort of an island destination and people that bought in this neighborhood but to live on a golf course.”

Reitz noted that he speaks for his neighbors who said they are mighty excited to have a golf course in their backyards again.

“Once I came here and I saw the view of the green in the back and everything, it sort of sealed the deal for me,” said Reitz.