15 open beers in Fort Myers man’s car after speeding arrest

Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Troopers have arrested a Fort Myers man who, they said, was drinking and driving at dangerous speeds.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers found more than a dozen open beer cans and bottles when they pulled over 23-year-old Aurelio Gonzalez Gaspar for speeding on Daniels Parkway on Saturday.

FHP posted this picture on their Twitter page:

Troopers said Gaspar was driving 37 mph over the speed limit.

He faces a DUI charge and has already bonded out of jail. Gaspar will be in court on Aug. 7.