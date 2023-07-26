2 suspects sought after stealing almost $2K in alcohol from Lee County Publix

Two men suspected of stealing more than $1,800 in wine and champagne from a Publix in south Fort Myers, July 15, 2023. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Deputies are looking for two men who they say stole almost $2,000 in alcohol from a Publix in South Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men seen in security footage entered the Publix at 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd. at around 11:45 a.m. on July 15. The duo stole several wine and champagne bottles that were valued at over $1,800.

The men left in a black sedan of unknown make and model.

If you recognize them, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is possible and you can remain anonymous.