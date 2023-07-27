Family of Lehigh homicide victim speaks out

Loved ones have confirmed the victim of a homicide along Fourth Street Southwest is Michael Nunn. He was the owner of Aqua Magic Water Purification in Lehigh.

WINK News spoke with Nunn’s niece, who said the family won’t rest until a suspect is behind bars.

“I started getting really close to my uncle within, I say within the past, like, three years. We got super close due to my dad dying,” said Kayla Nunn, niece of Michael. “And ever since then, he’s just ready to hand me anything that I need.”

Everyday that goes by without a suspect arrested is hard to bear for the family.

“The fact that his life was taken like this right now it’s kind of unbearable, like it’s something that you would see in a movie,” Kayla said.

Kayla said that despite living three hours away, her uncle was there for her and her daughters whenever she needed it.

“He would give the shirt off his back to any person,” Kayla said.

Similar messages from people who knew him are flooding his Facebook, but now the person they all counted on is no longer here.

“A welfare call was done, because no one had seen him that day,” Kayla said. “Upon entering the home, the cops found him deceased, as well as his truck was missing.”

Over the weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked off Fourth Street as they investigated the homicide but have not confirmed a suspect or what led to this.

Anyone with information related to this homicide should call LCSO.