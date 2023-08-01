Investigation into Fort Myers HS baseball program finds no civil rights violation

An investigation by the School District of Lee County into Fort Myers High School’s baseball program has found no civil rights violations against team players.

The investigation into the program began after former coach Alex Carcioppolo, sent the team’s group chat a racial slur on Valentine’s Day.

Investigators found his text was not a violation of federal law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in all programs receiving federal funding. However, the investigation found evidence of differential treatment amongst players. Due to this, the district relieved Carcioppolo of his duties.

His text pushed the Lee County school district to start a civil rights investigation into the team and its coaches.

The text message from the assistant baseball coach read “Happy Valentine’s Day” followed by the n-word.

Lee County schools said investigators talked with administrators, the team’s coaches, the school’s athletic director as well as parents and students.

They also uncovered multiple allegations that former head coach Kyle Burchfield pushed and shoved players, which led to his termination, the following year.

Those incidents are currently being investigated by professional standards.

In its report, Lee County schools admitted it failed to step in and fix issues before they got out of hand.

Reports also mention all of the players remaining on the Fort Myers High baseball team who were included in the complaints will be provided the Hope scholarship and/or an opportunity to enroll at another school.